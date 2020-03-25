Not one FNM remembered Sir Cecil’s 90th Birthday last FRIDAY! Well what is this?

A Great Bahamian Legend – Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield – NOT REMEMBERED BY MINNIS GOVERNMENT!

Sir Cecil Wallace Whitfield

NASSAU| It is indeed Amazing how not one FNM or “Cecilite” remembered the 90th birthday of this Freedom Fighter and Founding Father of the FNM Sir Cecil Wallace Whitfield.

The anniversary of his birth was on Friday past. This is the man Sir Lynden dubbed a National Hero of the First Order!



Although the spirit of Sir Cecil has left the FNM and the Bahamas, tonight we at Bahamas Press remember his loud, strong, and powerful voice for justice.

May his soul dance with the angels forever be free!

