NEW CASES OF COVID 19 on Grand Bahama coming out of a local bank!

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is now reporting we have some five positive cases of COVID-19 [coronavirus] on Grand Bahama the latest new cases coming out of a local bank in Freeport. The bank has been abruptly shutdown as health officials begin contact-tracing of potential victims.

This latest update now pushes the national count to 9 in The Bahamas. The Ministry of Health is expected to hold a press conference at 5pm this afternoon.

SOME 511,600 CASES OF COVID19 AROUND THE WORLD with some 23,500 death!

