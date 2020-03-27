Another case of COVID19 in New Providence…

THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH CONFIRMS COVID-19 CASES AT 10 – I wonder if these people up in the grocery store?

Minister of Health Duane Sands –

NASSAU| The Ministry of Health has confirmed one new case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Providence. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to ten.

This latest case is a 52-year-old female with a history of travel to the United States, but no links to the previous cases. The confirmed case remains stable and at home in isolation.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other nine (9) COVID-19 positive cases. None of the cases are in hospital, and all are in stable condition.

Members of the public are reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.

As part of the efforts to stay safe:

 stay at home;

 call your healthcare provider or the Surveillance Hotline if you are feeling ill and having fever and/or respiratory symptoms;

 frequently wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water;

 cover your mouth and nose with your inner elbow or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and then discard it; and

 refrain from touching your face.

The Ministry of Health will continue to provide regular updates to the public.

For more information contact the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Hotline at 376-9350 (8am-8pm) and 376-9387 (8pm – 8am); 502-7382 or toll free 1-242-300-2619.

Information and updates on COVID-19 can also be found at the Ministry’s website at https://www.covid19.gov.bs and The Bahamas Ministry of Health Facebook Page. Members of the public may also e-mail covid19@bahamas.gov.bs.