Priests around POPE Francis tests positive for COVID19

A man prays in front of St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Pope Francis presided over a global noontime prayer Wednesday, in which he begged for God’s mercy amid the pandemic. He urged all Christian denominations to join in. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

BP BREAKING| Lord what is this? The POPE is holding mass by himself in the popular Vatican Square. Meanwhile, mass testing has been carried out in the Vatican after a priest living at the Popes residence tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Msgr. Gianluca Pezzoli, 58, head of the Italian section of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State tested positive earlier this week. He is a permanent resident at Santa Marta, Efe news reported on Friday.

Pope Francis

Pezzoli has now been hospitalized.

Pope Francis has already been tested once before after he had a bad cold but the result was negative. This was the pontiff’s second COVID-19 test.