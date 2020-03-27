Priests around POPE Francis tests positive for COVID19

BP BREAKING| Lord what is this? The POPE is holding mass by himself in the popular Vatican Square. Meanwhile, mass testing has been carried out in the Vatican after a priest living at the Popes residence tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Msgr. Gianluca Pezzoli, 58, head of the Italian section of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State tested positive earlier this week. He is a permanent resident at Santa Marta, Efe news reported on Friday.
Pezzoli has now been hospitalized.
Pope Francis has already been tested once before after he had a bad cold but the result was negative. This was the pontiff’s second COVID-19 test.