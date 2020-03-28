Another COVID-19 case on Grand Bahama!

No staff testing carried out at a medical facility in Palmdale where a positive victim was identified on Thursday….

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is reporting Health officials are now confirming another case of COVID-19 on the island of Grand Bahama.

In a statement to the country, Health officials confirm a new case of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to eleven (two from Grand Bahama and nine from Nassau).

The Ministry said this latest case is a thirty-five (35)-year-old female with no history of travel and no links to previous cases. This confirmed case remains stable and is in isolation at home.

Meanwhile BP is following up on those four cases reported in the capital on Thursday. We understand one of the victims who tested positive works in a health care facility in Palmdale.

We can also confirm the facility remains open to the public and no testing has been carried out for the other staff. WHAT IS THIS?

Bahamas Press calls on Duane Sands to test every one of those staff at that facility and commit to contact tracing. Yall see what is happening in Italy and New York? TEST TEST TEST these people at that medical facility in Palmdale!

We report yinner decide!