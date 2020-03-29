Male found dead inside home in Santa Maria Drive in South Bahamia Freeport….

Scenes from the investigation of an apparent suicide on Grand Bahama. Photo by FreeportNEWS

FREEPORT | Police are still at the early stages of their investigation of an apparent suicide on Grand Bahama Saturday evening.

All we know is this: a female discovered a male unresponsive inside a home on Santa Maria Drive in South Bahamia.

No further details were shared and, well, under these curfew conditions, we might never know what happened with the victim. But, hey, we at BP will do our best to give you more details as they become available.

Meanwhile, police on New Providence are investigating a shooting after curfew around a game of dominoes.

The male victim was transported to hospital and is listed in serious condition. #crimedown

We report yinner decide!