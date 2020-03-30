Passing of the Baton, From One Police Commissioner to Paul ROLLE – BP CONGRATULATES THE NEW COP!!!

Well we know if Anthony Ferguson didn’t know his authority as COP we sure know PAUL ROLLE KNOWS!!!!

Paul Rolle just as BP announced is now COP!!!!

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis gave keynote remarks at the Royal Bahamas Police Force Handing Over Ceremony of the Office of Commissioner of Police, March 30, 2020 at Police Headquarters. He commended Commissioner Anthony Ferguson on his “extraordinary service to our country and to the Bahamian people.” The Prime Minister then introduced incoming Commissioner-Designate Paul Rolle, who established the Force’s first Cyber Crime Unit, and assured him of full support.

The Prime Minister noted, “Because of the extraordinary circumstances during which we meet to pass the baton from one Commissioner of Police to another, I must of necessity be brief this afternoon. It is my intention to offer a fuller expression of gratitude to outgoing Commissioner Anthony Ferguson and an extended charge to incoming Commissioner-Designate Paul Rolle at an appropriate time and occasion. Today’s ceremony, though brief, is a testimony to our nation’s abiding commitment to the rule of law and to the national institutions which have served The Bahamas before and after our independence as a sovereign nation.” (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)