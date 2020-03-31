DAVIS: On announced BPL disconnection exercises

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C. in Parliament.

By Philip Brave Davis

31 March 2020

The Opposition is deeply concerned about media reports confirming the resumption of disconnection exercises by the Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

This decision seems to be in contravention of the new Special Provisions Orders 3.1 of the Emergency Powers Orders Regulations issued just today.

This decision could not have come at a worse time when massive increases in job losses and applications for social assistance and unemployment insurance benefits are with us.

Such a decision is also not in keeping with the spirit of state assistance and subventions to both companies and workers.

The Prime Minister is reminded that it was he who repeatedly reminded Bahamians that their health and wellness was the principal priority of his government, but this decision flies in the face of the government’s official position as sanitary measures in many cases cannot be separated from access to power supply. This decision also does not facilitate the current twenty- four hour curfew imposed on Bahamians.

Even though Grand Bahama’s power company is privately owned, the same forbearance should apply.

I call on the Prime Minister to investigate this matter and intervene if this is in fact the decision and impress upon the board of BPL to exercise the level of forbearance that he has asked private sector businesses to exercise.

End