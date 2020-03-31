ROYAL Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas anchored in the Bahamas with 14 crew positive for COVID-19

NASSAU| ROYAL Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas is anchored off the coast of Great Harbour Cay in the Bahamas with 14 crew members positive for COVID-19 BP has learned.

On Saturday, a crew member aboard the ship recorded the captain’s announcement of the results over the loudspeaker system.

“At the moment, we have 14 that have test[ed] positive for COVID-19 onboard the Oasis of the Seas out of all we have tested,” the captain said in the recording. The ship was based at PortMiami until the industry canceled new cruises on March 13. Now it is anchored off of The Bahamas.

