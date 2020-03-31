We have another new positive CORONAVIRUS patient and some 213 persons in quarantine.

BP BREAKING| Health officials are reporting a new case of COVID19 in the country.

The new victim is a 57-year-old woman, who has no history of travel but had made contact with another POSITIVE COVID19 patient. The patient remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Duane Sands told media today Bahamians should begin wearing face masks. Boy, this is a great time to tell us.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other fourteen (14) COVID-19 positive cases. Case #12 has now been hospitalized and receiving supportive management. However, all previous cases remain in stable condition and are in isolation at home.

Members of the public are reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Dr. Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.