One more die as a result of COVID19 as four more tests positive

COVID19 has claimed the life of 80-year-old Clarence Bartlett aka C.A.

Grand Bahama| BP is reporting four more persons have tested positive for COVID19, increasing the number to 28.

He lived in Hanna Hill, behind Grant’s Laundromat. He Friday night.



The Ministry of Health also confirmed the four (4) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In-country there have been five (5) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, twenty-two (22) confirmed cases in New Providence and one (1) confirmed case from the island of Bimini. The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

 Case #25 is a fifty-seven (57) year old female, a resident of New Providence with no history of travel and a direct link to Case #22. This case is in isolation at home.

 Case #26 is a seventy-seven (77) year old female, a resident of New Providence with no history of travel and a direct link to Case #22. This case is also in isolation at home.

 Case #27 is a forty-eight (48) year old male, a resident of New Providence, with no history of travel and no direct links. This case is hospitalized and very ill;

 Case #28 is a fifty-one (51) year old female, a resident of New Providence, with no history of travel and no direct links. This patient is hospitalized and remains in stable condition. Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other twenty (20) COVID-19 positive cases.

Members of the public are again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister, to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.

