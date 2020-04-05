Renal specialist Dr. JUDSON Eneas, 72, lost his battle with COVID19 this morning

Dr Judson Eneas passes at 72

NASSAU| Bahamas Press can now confirm the country has lost its first medical professional to Covid19 this morning.

Dr. JUDSON Eneas is now the first medical professional to die from the Coronavirus. He was 72. He becomes the 5th victim to die of the virus in the country..

President of Doctors Hospital Dr. Charles Diggis wrote this in tribute on his passing::

“There is no easy way to accept the loss of a colleague. We are still at the beginning of a ‘fight’ which looms to take us through turbulent times over the next months….and it will continue to have casualties – this will change us all forever.

“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to Dr Eneas’ family. He was with our dream and vision from inception….this is a GREAT loss. Be safe and be careful…..cherish and protect those you love……additional words seem so useless right now….”

Dr. Eneas must be heralded for founding the Gentleman’s Club, which provided scholarship opportunities for hundreds across the country.

Some 28 persons having tested positive for COVID19. Some five professional doctors have contracted the virus and an additional 50 plus medical staff are in quarantine following contact tracing.

On this Palm Sunday let us all look to Christ for a solution that He will grant us all the peace and assurance that this too shall pass.

Let us all also pray for the families of all affected in this pandemic.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord….Amen.

