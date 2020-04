Mr. FRANK Reid Sr – 90

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting another COVID19 related death the 6th recorded fatality in the Bahamas.

Former educator Mr. FRANK Reid Sr. Of Holy Cross Anglican Church is the victim. He was 90-years-old.

Mr. Reid was a scholar who hailed from Barbados and was an active community organizer in that community.

To his wife Jane and family, we offer our deepest sympathies.

We report yinner decide!