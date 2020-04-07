Man shot dead on Hampton Street, off Mount Royal Avenue

Homicide #22 recorded this afternoon…

NASSAU| A man was shot dead outside a home in this Centreville community this afternoon.

According to reports, an armed man exited a dark-colored vehicle and opened fire on the victim at Hampton Street, off Mount Royal Avenue.

Police said the gunman then fired upon a police officer, who was in the area at the time, heard the gunshots and responded.

“The gunman saw him and discharged his weapon in the direction of the officer before getting back into the vehicle and making good his escape. The officer was not injured during the incident,” the statement read.

This latest incident records the 22nd homicide for the year.

