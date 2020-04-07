Minnis follows Trump in sending well wishes to British PM Boris Johnson…

British PM Boris Johnson

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis has conveyed best wishes for a speedy recovery to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom the Right Honourable Boris Johnson.

Prime Minister Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to hospital and transferred to the Intensive Care Unit on Monday.

In a letter dated Monday 6 April to Secretary of State Foreign and Commonwealth Office His Excellency Dominic Raab, Prime Minister Minnis wrote:

“I was deeply saddened to learn today of the hospitalization of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Chairman of the Conference of Commonwealth Heads of Government, The Right Honourable Boris Johnson.

“I wish on behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, to convey our best wishes for a speedy recovery.

“We join the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in offering our prayers for the Government and people of the United Kingdom during this difficult time.”