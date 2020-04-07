TCI Government records its first COVID19 death…

British soldiers have arrived on the Turks Island to assist in the overall security during this period of COVID19.

TCI| BAHAMAS Press is reporting Health Officials on The Turks and Caicos Islands recorded its first Covid19 related death on Sunday.

The victim, we are learning, is taxi driver Dudley Lightbourn.

Meanwhile, the government of the TCI repatriated Haitian migrants on some five flights to Haiti.

But here in the Bahamas, the Minnis government, after locking down Bahamians over the weekend, released some 104 migrants, who were removed from a church on that island, back into the community. Well, what is dis?

We report yinner decide!