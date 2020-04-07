Three more tests positive for COVID19

The Ministry of Health also confirms today that there are three (3) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to thirty-six (36). There have been five (5) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, thirty (30) confirmed cases in New Providence and one (1) confirmed case from the island of Bimini.

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

 Case #34 is a forty-four (44) year old male resident of New Providence with no history of travel.

 Case #35 is a seventy-one (71) year old female resident of New Providence with no history of travel.

 Case #36 is a forty-one (41) year old female of New Providence with no history of travel.

Members of the public are once again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Dr. Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.

