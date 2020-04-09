51-Year-Old Female Seventh Confirmed 7th Death from COVID-19

Health Officials expects positive COVID19 cases to double to 90 by Sunday…

NASSAU, Bahamas — Minister of Health the Hon. Dr. Duane Sands stated that, sadly, the Ministry of Health confirmed another COVID-19 death today of a 51-year-old female who was tested posthumously.

“I want to express my sincere condolences and those of our health team to the family of the deceased,” Dr. Sands said during a press conference to update the public on COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas at the Ministry, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

“As of today, Wednesday the 8th of April, there are a total of 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas – 33 in New Providence, six in Grand Bahama and one in Bimini.”

He stated that today there are four newly-confirmed cases, including three in New Providence and one in Grand Bahama, ranging in age between 38 and 60. Two females and two males.

The Health Minister explained that one case has been admitted to Doctor’s Hospital West, two are in home isolation and one deceased.

He said overall, the majority of COVID-19 patients are doing well. Some are very ill.

“Sadly, we have recorded a total of seven deaths due to COVID-19. Five patients have been categorized as recovered.”

Dr. Sands added that a total of 394 persons have been tested for COVID-19.

He said health officials have noticed there is still significant contact spread throughout the islands of Grand Bahama and New Providence.

Dr. Sands said areas east of East Street in New Providence are still of concern. However, residents of the entire island should continue to take the necessary precautions.

He also noted that in Grand Bahama, areas south of West Sunset Highway near Hunters, the immediate areas east of East Mall Drive, and Lucaya and Williams Town are of concern.

The Health Minister stressed that the deaths in The Bahamas underscore the seriousness of this pandemic.

“Worldwide COVID-19 has killed more than 85,000 people.

He said in an effort to prevent further spread and to save lives, the Prime Minister has announced a lockdown from 9 o’clock this evening to Tuesday, April 14 at 5 a.m. The only exemptions are for the defined list of essential workers.

Dr. Sands explained that the public health officials recommended this lockdown because they are concerned about community spread.

“With the shutdown and curfew too many people were finding ways to circumvent the measures.

“This coronavirus is extremely infectious. There is no vaccine or proven treatment for COVID-19.”

He said the nation’s health team is constantly evaluating scientific literature and the responses of other countries.

“It is clear that physical distancing is one of the best weapons against this virus. Lockdowns work to force physical distancing.”

Dr. Sands stated, “Countries with the worst outbreaks have had to shift to lockdowns as the means to bluntly reduce spread. The situation is that dire.”