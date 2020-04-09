ONE ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASE AND ONE ADDITIONAL DEATH Update #33

NASSAU| The Ministry of Health confirms today that there is one (1) additional confirmed case of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to forty-one (41). There have been six (6) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, thirty-four (34) confirmed cases in New Providence and one (1) confirmed case from the island of Bimini.

The newly confirmed case is as follows:

 Case #41 is a fifty-six (56) year old female resident of New Providence with no history of travel.

Unfortunately, the Ministry of Health also confirms the death of Case #41 who passed away last night.

Investigations are being conducted into the details of this latest death. This increases the death toll to eight (8).Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

Investigations are ongoing. Members of the public are once again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Dr. Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.