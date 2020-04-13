Pastor who never stopped having church dies of Covid19

Bishop Gerald O. Glenn dies in the faith!

Bishop Gerald O. Glenn

Virginia| He practiced what he preached — then he died of coronavirus.

An evangelical pastor died of COVID-19 just weeks after proudly showing off how packed his Virginia church was — and vowing to keep preaching “unless I’m in jail or the hospital.”

In his last known in-person service on March 22, Bishop Gerald O. Glenn got his congregation at Richmond’s New Deliverance Evangelistic Church to stand to prove how many were there despite warnings against gatherings of more than 10 people.

“I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus. You can quote me on that,” he said, repeating it a second time to claps, saying that “people are healed” in his church.