Another criminal suspect has been taken off the streets tonight!

Wanted Suspect Raqusiaha Mcphee

On Wednesday 15th April 2020, the crew of Charlie X-Ray #8, along with Alpha Charlie 1-6, executed a search warrant at # 50 Lima Street in Kennedy subdivision where they arrested this suspect for threats of danger on members of the public.

On Wednesday 15th April 2020, the crew of Charlie X-Ray #8, along with Alpha Charlie 1-6, executed a search warrant at # 50 Lima Street in Kennedy subdivision where they arrested this suspect for threats of danger on members of the public.

While at that residence, Wanted Suspect Raqusiaha Mcphee, d.o.b 30/9/93, was arrested for armed robbery and threats of death.

She is being detained at East Street South Station.

