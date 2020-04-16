Brother of the Chief Magistrate dies of COVID-19

50-year-old Registrar General’s Office employee, Herbert “Big H” Ferguson, dies of COVID-19!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified the latest COVID-19 death in the capital, a relative of the Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Herbert “Big H” Ferguson, who was listed as Case #31, died on Wednesday suffering from complications of COVID-19.

He was an employee of The Registrar General’s Office. “Big H” Ferguson was 50-years-old and had no history of travel.

He becomes the 9th COVID-19 patient to die in the country, and is one of 4 males and 5 females to become a fatality of the virus. The ages of the victims range from 50 to 91, all having some underlying sickness.

Meanwhile, Health Officials also confirmed that there is at least one (1) additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to fifty-four (54).

The newly confirmed Case #54 a ninety-three- (93) year-old female of New Providence with no history of travel. She is hospitalized.

BP joins the nation in celebrating medical staff in the country who are on the frontlines battling this pandemic. We also ask all residents in the community to pray for families of victims who are at this most difficult time mourning the loss of their loved ones.

