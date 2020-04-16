FOUR ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES – Update #40

The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are four (4) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to fifty-three (53). There have been seven (7) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, forty-four (44) confirmed cases in New Providence, one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay, and one (1) confirmed case on the island of Bimini. The death toll remains at eight (8).

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

 Case #50 is a thirty-eight (38) year old female of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is hospitalized.

 Case #51 is a forty-eight (48) year old female of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is in home isolation.

 Case #52 is a thirty-three (33) year old female of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is hospitalized.

 Case #53 is a thirty-eight (38) year old female of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is in home isolation.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

Investigations are ongoing. Members of the public are once again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Dr. Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.