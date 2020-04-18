CLOTH MASKS INSTRUCTIONS AND WARNING FOR CHILDREN – Update #45

According to the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 2) (Amendment), every person who leaves their residence must wear a mask covering the nose and mouth while away from their residence. This precaution can reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Therefore, the Ministry of Health advises that cloth face masks fit snuggly on the face, but allow for comfortable breathing.

It is advised that persons take the necessary precautions to prevent suffocation if –

 they have trouble breathing; or

 are unable to remove the mask themselves without assistance.

Further, it is recommended that children under the age of 2 years old NOT wear cloth face masks. This will cause them to suffocate.

However, children two (2) years and older can wear cloth face masks if they do not have difficulty breathing.

Parents are requested to encourage their children to –

 frequently wash or sanitize their hands; and

 avoid touching the front of their mask while they are wearing it.

Let us keep the children of the nation safe. #