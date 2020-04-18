Is JONATHAN Ash still in police witness protection? And if yes how did he get to this location selling rum?

Is this the powerful Church Deacon? What is this?

COP Paul Rolle quickly issues a statement after a viral video caught Johnathon Ash selling rum outside his establishment – WELL WE GATA WATCH THIS!!!!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PUBLIC INFORMATION

SuperCOP Paul Rolle must seriously look into this major incident.

It has come to the attention of the Commissioner of Police that liquor licensed premises are open and selling liquor to members of the public, at a time when non-essential business establishments are ordered to be closed; and that police officers are present on the property. The Commissioner is also aware of a video circulating on social media of an unmarked police vehicle on the premises of a liquor establishment.

The Commissioner of Police wished to inform the public that at this present time he has no authority to permit the sale of liquor by any establishment, nor did he sanctioned the presence of any police officer at any liquor licensed premises.

The Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who had responsibility for discipline within the Organization, to immediately conduct an investigation into this matter, the results of which will be made public in due course.

The Commissioner of Police wishes to thank members of the public for bringing this matter to his attention.