The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are three (3) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to fifty-eight (58). There have been seven (7) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, forty-nine (49) confirmed cases in New Providence, one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay, and one (1) confirmed case on the island of Bimini.

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

 Case #56 is a twenty-two (22) year old female of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is in isolation at home.

 Case #57 is a thirty-seven (37) year old female of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is also in isolation at home.

 Case #58 is a seventy (70) year old female of New Providence with no history of travel. This case also remains in isolation at home.

Investigations of these new cases are ongoing, and health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

The Ministry of Health wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items.