Bahamian NBA star dog Rocky bites side chick as he attempted to enjoy lockdown leaving the main squeeze crushed….

Bahamian NBA basketball star Deandre Ayton kissing his longtime sweetheart the beautiful Anissa Evans and his side chick IG big boombox model Katt Leya.

Snowdog Rocky trained to bite bitches.

NASSAU| Bahamian NBA star and #1 draft player for the Phoenix Suns has stirred plenty of drama in the US, after he opted to ignore lockdown with his side chick as the Covid19 pandemic looms over the world.

Deandre Ayton just wanted to have some private quiet time with his side chick, Katt Leya, but the sleepover didn’t go as well as planned.

Ayton’s snow dog, ROCKY, was not pleased to see a stranger in the house getting all the attention and decided to quickly react and protect the turf.

Sexy gal Leyais an Instagram model who carries around a “trunk” which reminded Ayton of his Caribbean roots. She got on Instagram Stories to rant after his Rocky bit her.



In the post shared on the photo-sharing platform, Leya uploaded a photo of her injured hand as she wrote in the caption, “@deandreayton untrained a** dog bit me! I tell you…”

Ayton and PM Minnis shaking hands – a big mistake.

More was not shared over the incident but many believe Rocky is a very close pal to his Ayton’s main squeeze girlfriend, 19-year-old, Anissa Evans, who has been at his side since high school. She is studying in Florida and recently moved back into her Miami apartment. Evans just last month was in Arizona as she celebrated her 19th birthday with Ayton and his mom.

Ayton just recently was caught shaking hands with PM MOST HON. Hubert Minnis at the Cabinet Office. Some believe that was the start of some pretty bad luck.

