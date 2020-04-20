Michael “Paper Boy” Johnson has passed away….

Michael “Paper Boy” Johnson

NASSAU| We never knew his full name until today but “Paper Boy” Michael Johnson, who was a fixture morning and evening selling newspapers on Shirley Street at Hawkins Hill traffic light and the Paradise Island Bridge in the evenings has died in hospital.

Little over a month ago he suffered a seizure and fell in the way of a vehicle where he was struck and taken to hospital.

Johnson was short in words and rode his bicycle to collect and deliver papers to his customers.

Today we at BP pray for his soul. Rest eternal grant unto him Oh Lord…Amen.

