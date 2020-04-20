More CHAOS CREATED as Hotel Workers race for food!

NO SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES AS BAHAMIANS SCRAMBLE FOR FOOD!

Hundreds flock to Hotel Union Headquarters for food vouchers.

NASSAU| Live scenes coming in right now from The Hotel Union Headquarters on Harrold Road where hundreds of hotel employees are collecting food vouchers.

There is no social distancing and the process appears to be extremely disorganized and chaotic. This should have been a drive-thru process.

Now in fairness to the Union, the process was to be a drive-thru process, however, some “smart police” ordered hotel workers to park their cars, and get out from blocking the roads and go collect their vouchers.

Do you think the Hotel Union could not organize distribution centres to separate the workers from the various properties? Why not find a way to move the vouchers through payroll deposits? Come on man!

We report yinner decide!