PHA CLOSES WARD AFTER CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASE

PMH

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) advises that following the confirmation of a COVID-19 case involving a patient on the Medical Surgical Ward II at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), the following measures have been implemented in keeping with the approved protocols for the tracing and treatment of persons presenting with COVID-19:

NO FURTHER ADMISSIONS WILL BE MADE TO THE MEDICAL SURGICAL WARD II,

PRINCESS MARGARET HOSPITAL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE ALL REMAINING PATIENTS ON THE WARD HAVE BEEN TESTED FOR COVID-19 CONTACT TRACING OF PERSONS WHO WERE PREVIOUSLY DISCHARGED FROM THE MEDICAL SURGICAL WARD II HAS COMMENCED VIA THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH’S DISEASE SURVEILLANCE UNIT PHA EMPLOYEE HEALTH SERVICES HAS COMMENCED EXPOSURE ASSESSMENT FOR ALL EMPLOYEES WHO WOULD HAVE HAD DIRECT CONTACT TO THE PATIENT CONFIRMED

As a reminder, we ask the public to adhere to our new visitation guidelines during this time. We remain grateful for the public’s cooperation in this regard.

The Public Hospitals Authority wishes to commend and publicly thank our staff members who continue to serve on the frontline of this pandemic. Your invaluable service reflects a genuine commitment in the fight against COVID-19.