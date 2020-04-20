The Minnis Government move to promote senior police officers while Bahamians search for food!

Police Top Heavy but new officers move into the HIGH COMMAND with the same number as under the Christie Government!

SuperCOP Paul Rolle

Even though the Royal Bahamas Police Force has stopped sharing information and intelligence with Bahamas Press we still have the hottest news out of the Bahamas Government!

And while Bahamians are trying to figure out how to get food and pay their overdue rent and utilities – with no assistance from the Bahamas Government – the Minnis Administration is busy about making the RBPF TOP HEAVY!

Remember when Minister Marvin Dames suggested to Parliament that the Force was too “TOP Heavy”, and had his relative present a report explaining the same? Well, PM Minnis does not think it is so as he upon the advice of his new Police Commission Paul Rolle has appointed four additional officers to the HIGH COMMAND.

We can report that effected March 30th, 2020 COP Paul Rolle announced today the appointment of three news Assistant Commissioners and one new Acting Assistant Commissioner.

We can confirm that former Chief Superintendents: Loretta Mackey, Craig Stubbs, and Solomon Cash have all moved up the rank as Assistant Commissioners of Police.

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent Kirkwood Andrews to Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The RBPF will now have some nine Assistant Commissioners of Police in the High Command the same number in the former Christie Government.

We wish them all well as they serve the People of the Bahamas!

