Bahamas Stripping issued 1,500 food store vouchers to residents in New Providence and Grand Bahama…

A private company is stepping up during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bahamas Striping Group of Companies has donated 1,500 food store vouchers to residents in New Providence and Grand Bahama.



The gift certificates valued at $25 each are redeemable at Balfour Consumer Meat Mart on Balfour Avenue and Sawyer’s Fresh Market in Freeport.



Pictured here, BSGC President Atario Mitchell presents Pastor Laura Johnson-Taylor with a batch of gift cards on Wednesday, April 8. The founder of Eljhay’s Hilltop College Ministry’s runs an outreach catering to Kemp Road’s inner-city community.



During the visit, the company also distributed 100 face masks to benefit senior citizens and the neighborhood’s less fortunate.



This latest act of generosity comes on the heels of the company’s announcement that it would donate critical medical supplies to the public health system to help combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.



The assortment of protective gear, including 10,000 surgical face masks and 200 protective suits, are expected to arrive in town later this week.