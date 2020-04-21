Homicide #23 on Grand Bahama Monday night….

Kent Webber aka “Pooh Bear” is homicide #23 on Grand Bahama.

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is reporting a homicide Monday evening in the Freeport community.

Earlier we reported a shooting but police gave us no details.

We can now confirm one man is dead following that incident which unfolded in Freeport near the police school. BP has identified the victim Kent Webber aka “Pooh Bear”.

We understand two warring gangs are at each other which has caused the death Monday night.

There was a second shooting on Grand Bahama this time in the Hawksbills area. We can tell you two victims were also taken to hospital and one is fighting for life.

We don’t get any police report but BP is still on the ground reporting.

We report yinner decide!