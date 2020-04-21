ONE ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASE – Update #49

The Ministry of Health confirms today that there is one (1) additional confirmed case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to sixty-five (65). There have been seven (7) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, fifty-six (56) confirmed cases in New Providence, one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay, and one (1) confirmed case on the island of Bimini.

The newly confirmed case is a thirty-six (36) year old male of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is hospitalized.

Investigations of this new case are ongoing, and health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.