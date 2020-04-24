2 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases & 2 additional deaths update #51

Death toll to COVID19 increased to 11 despite all the lockdowns…

NASSAU| The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are two (2) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to seventy-two (72).

Health Minister also confirmed two additional COVID-19 related deaths.

One a 53 yr old male and another 51 yr old male both of New Providence.

One of the victims is Coach Sherman Smith of Carlton E. Francis Primary School. He died Wednesday evening following complications of the virus.

There have been seven (7) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, sixty-one (61) confirmed cases in New Providence, one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay, and three (3) confirmed cases on the island of Bimini.

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

Case #71 is a fifty (50) year old female resident of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is in isolation at home.

Case #72 is a twenty-nine (29) year old female resident of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is also in isolation at home.

Investigations are being conducted into the details of these unfortunate deaths. This increases the death toll to eleven (11).

The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended.

Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.