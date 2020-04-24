Visiting hours to PMH all SUSPENDED!

file photo.

NASSAU| Visiting hours at all Public and Private Wards at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) have been suspended as part of updated prevention measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Updates regarding patients will be made to the identified and/or nearest relative and/or guardian by the assigned physician via telephone. Meals and beverages delivered for patients will not be accepted during this restricted period.

If a patient requires a personal item, the hospital will contact the identified and/or nearest relative regarding the request; in this case, the delivery must be pre-arranged with Ward Management.

Efforts are being made to provide video-conferencing for our patients on the Children’s Ward, so that they can interact daily with a parent or guardian.

The public is asked to note all public health announcements, public service announcements, and updates regarding health and hospital services during this time.