FIVE ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES – ALL IN BIMINI Update – #54

Nassau| The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are five (5) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to seventy-eight (78). There have been seven (7) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, sixty-two (62) confirmed cases

in New Providence, one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay, and eight (8) confirmed cases on the island of Bimini.

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

 Case #74 is a fifteen (15) year old female resident of Bimini with no history of travel. This case is in isolation at home.

 Case #75 is a seventy-five (75) year old female resident of Bimini with no history of travel. This case is in isolation at home.

 Case #76 is a thirty-seven (37) year old female resident of Bimini with no history of travel. This case is in isolation at home.

 Case #77 is a forty-seven (47) year old female resident of Bimini with no history of travel. This case is in isolation at home.

 Case #78 is an eleven (11) year old female resident of Bimini with no history of travel.

This case is also isolation at home.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

