First Step Academy.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning First Step Academy has laid-off its entire preschool staff at its campuses in the country.

The lay-offs involvedl some 20 teachers from its Firetrail and Soldier Road campuses.

The teachers were given notice on Wednesday, and, well, this is the first time yinner heard this news.

OH, well, more unemployed, more people sent home for a prolonged period, and no one gats nothing to say and the PM is looking for ideas.

We ga report and let yinner decide!