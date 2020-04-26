Two more positive cases of COVID19 patients – both sent home and could be shopping at a food store near you as early as Monday morning – Update #55

NASSAU| The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are two (2) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to eighty (80). There have been seven (7) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, sixty-four (64) confirmed cases in New Providence, one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay, and eight (8) confirmed cases on the island of Bimini.

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

 Case #79 is a forty-nine (49) year old female resident of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is in isolation at home.

 Case #80 is a twenty-three (23) year old female resident of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is in isolation at home.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

Investigations are ongoing.