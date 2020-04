The Speaker acts like an idiot…acting like a jackass and forgetting the lessons of history.

He throws the Leader of the Opposition PLP Philip Davis and his Deputy leader Chester Cooper out of the House on the 55th anniversary of Black Tuesday when Sir Lynden Pindling threw the Speaker’s Mace out of the House.

History repeats itself by the stupid and foolish, intemperate act if Halson Moultrie, the worse Speaker in the history of the Parliament 27 April 2020.