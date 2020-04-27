We wonder who tried to burn down the Royal Victoria Garden Buildings this morning…

Victoria Complex on fire this morning.

BP BREAKING| You gata wonder why PM Minnis did talk about the fire early this morning at Royal Victoria gardens? Is this arson? Remember the government is supposed to use that property to reconstruct a Government Office.

Or did the American embassy attempt to quietly acquire the property?

Did you know hundreds of Court Files are in this location? Why is this always a target for arsonists?

We also know the facility is where COVID-19 testings occur!

We report yinner decide!

