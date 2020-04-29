Homeless woman brought to court for violating the Minnis Lockdowns…

This could be any one of us,

NASSAU| The homeless are being criminalized in the Bahamas. That was the case for a homeless woman who was charged for defying the lockdown orders.

A 37-year-old woman, Carine Ceremy, told police she had no home at the time of her arrest. However, around 12:45 am on April 24th, she was taken into custody at John Road where she stood outside a vehicle a friend allows her to sleep in.

Embarrassed by the attempts to punish the homeless woman, the prosecutor, after hearing the facts of the matter, withdrew the case. Don’t they read these cases before coming to court?

Police have prosecuted more than 500 offenders of the lockdown rules since March 20th.

PM Hubert Minnis [who some believe has no soul] seeks to criminalize persons who violate the lockdown orders and increase fines. Is this humane?

Violators of the lockdowns could face fines as high as $10,000 and prison sentences up to 18 months. Such dangerous fines will profoundly affect the homeless.

The government has already taken away their right to food and now is completely taking away the freedom of the homeless! THIS IS A DANGEROUS ABUSE OF POWER!

And how can any Cabinet find food and shelter for persons who were never born in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian, but seek to turn homeless citizens into criminals and not put them in the GYM?! What is this?

We report yinner decide!