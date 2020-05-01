ONE ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASE – Update #57

Nassau| The Ministry of Health confirms today that there is one (1) additional confirmed case of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to eighty-two (82). There have been seven (7) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, sixty-six (66) confirmed cases in New Providence, one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay, and eight (8) confirmed cases on the island of Bimini.

The newly confirmed case is Case #82, a twenty-five (25) year old female from New Providence with no history of travel. This case is hospitalized.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

Investigations are ongoing.

Yesterday, 30th April, 2020, the Ministry of Health reported that there were twenty-five (25) recovered cases. However, Case #28, a fifty-one year old female from New Providence, who was clinically recovered on 26th April, 2020, was tested again on 29th April, 2020, and was still found

to be positive. Hence, the total persons recovered from COVID-19 is at twenty-four (24).

The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Persons violating the quarantine protocols could face a twenty thousand dollar ($20,000) fine or up to five (5) years imprisonment.