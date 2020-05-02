Man gets bail on lockdown after killing two and injuring one back in 2016

Quentino Carey gets bail.

NASSAU| Quentino Carey, was granted a $15,000 bail after shooting three persons, killing two, back on September 13th, 2016.

For the past three and a half years, the prosecution failed to bring the case to trial. Therefore, after sitting up in jail all those years with nothing to do, Carey was granted bail.

From the history of his case Carey was accused of the murders of Mackenzie Telusnord and Mark Davis. He also shot an eight year-old who survived.

The victims were all shot in an ambush in Peardale.

Hearing the bail application, Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson said, “There is no information before the courts which indicates the applicant would abscond and not appear for his trial if granted bail.” She also didn’t consider him a flight risk.

Carey will join the nation in curfew and lockdowns until his trial, wearing an ankle bracelet and adhering to a daily curfew of 8pm to 6am, and signing in three days each week at the police station.

From the way this looks, Carey will be somewhere shopping like the rest of us with mask and gloves on.

We report yinner decide!