BP BREAKING| The crisis and economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic will get really bad before it gets any better.

BP is reporting this morning DELTEC BANK in the heart of Lyford Cay let go 15 workers this week as massive separation packages are collapsing economies all around the world.

This is just the beginning – our economic advisors are telling us more than 50% of the workers laid off in Tourism shall not return to their properties for the next year. SOMEONE GATA TELL YINNER TO START PREPARING FOR A DEEP DEEP RECESSION!

And while this is happening BP is learning a major number house will terminate the services of 60% of its staff as a deep and long recession begins during the COVID19 global pandemic.

We report yinner decide!