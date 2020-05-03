Stray bullet hits woman watching the gun battle between two gangs on Dean Street – Police never reported the matter to the press

file photo

NASSAU| A stray bullet hit a woman on Monday April 27th following a shooting incident between some men as she sat on a porch on Dean Street.

Valentino Maycock, 36, and Emmanuel Bain, 27, shot Cyprianna Minnis as she watched the gunfire. She was shot in the arm according to the charge sheet as the matter was brought to the magistrate court last week. An additional charge of assault with a deadly weapon was added.

Meanwhile, a second pair was also charged. Kevin Whyms, 30, of Parker Street and a 17-year-old also appeared in the same court. The claim was that this pair was shooting at Bain.

Bain told the court he was not interested in pursuing the matter any further and, so, the charges against them were withdrawn. The matter, we guess, will be resolved sometime later on the streets.

We report yinner decide!