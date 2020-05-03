Valley Boys Brass Member dies in a pool on his birthday today…

Lavon Williams

Nassau| Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing Valley Boys Brass Member, Lavon Williams, who passed away around family during a pool party today.

Williams was celebrating his birthday this afternoon when he succumbed to complications inside a pool.

No police report on the incident was shared with Bahamas Press or anyone in media. Look how we running the country! No transparency or accountability!

We expect the incident to be investigated as a drowning incident.

Everyone should pray for the Williams family and for the soul of the departed brother; that our Good and Gracious God will grant him rest.

We report yinner decide!