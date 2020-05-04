Man charged with two counts of having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old…

Magistrate Court

BP UPDATE| A 24-year-old has been arrested and charged for having unlawful sex with a young girl, who was only 13 at the time of the first recorded incident which is alleged to have occurred back on Nov 2019. The second recorded incident allegedly occurred on April 21, 2020.

Gray was charged with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with the minor who is now 14. He is expected to return to court on July 20th.

The accused has been remanded to the Department of Corrections.

