Statement by Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis

“I have accepted the resignation of Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands effective tomorrow, May 5th, 2020.

“I thank him for his service to The Bahamas, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I will make a further statement on this matter tomorrow, including on who will serve as Minister of Health.”

4 May 2020

Office of the Prime Minister

Commonwealth of The Bahamas