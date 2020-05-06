Minnis vs Sands coming! FNMs set for Civil War in the midst of a Global Pandemic and Financial Crisis!

THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF THE END OF THE FNM! THE PARTY HAS LOST ITS SOUL!

PM Hubert Minnis and Minister Duane Sands

Dear Editor,

I am an FNM at the center of things in the party. Right now this person we call leader is tearing us apart.

I know I should not place the party’s business in a public forum, but certain things just have to be said.



After the events of Monday when we saw Dr. Duane Sands resign his position as Minister of Health and the hypocritical Prime Minister accept it, many of us in that party are left disillusioned.

Dr. Sands and the PM have had a tumultuous relationship ever since the Loretta Butler-Turner fiasco.

Furthermore, Sands is definitely going to challenge the PM for leadership of our party and he has the support to win. We have had enough of Minnis and his messed up malicious ways.

As it stands now there is no way our party will ever win, coming into an election divided in two. We are being led by a dictator, a man who has no regard for anyone else, but himself and a few cronies. He is leading this country down the wrong path and he takes no advice from anyone. I could not take it anymore and decided to write this letter.

Minnis refuses to hold a convention because he knows what will happen to him. More than 70% of the FNM want him gone from the party.

The other 30% want him there only because they want or need something from him.

Minnis can’t lead our party and he can’t be the lead in the governance of our country. “Have you no soul and no heart, he asks?” He needs to ask himself that.

Signed,

Suffering in FNM